ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns as No. 16 Arkansas beat seventh-ranked Texas A&M 20-10.
It was the first win in the series for the Razorbacks in their 10 seasons since Texas A&M joined them in Southeastern Conference.READ MORE: Officials: 2 Missing Texas Kids Found Alive After Being Kidnapped By Registered Sex Offender
The 3-1 Aggies also had their overall 11-game winning streak snapped.
The Aggies hadn’t allowed a passing touchdown this season until Jefferson’s 85-yard score to Treylon Burks, who pushed by a defender and match the catch near the 40.READ MORE: Small Business Owners Excited As Visitors Return, Pack The State Fair Of Texas
Arkansas is 4-0 for the first time since 2003.
A&M will take on Mississippi State next Saturday.MORE NEWS: SMU Beats TCU 42-34 In 100th Meeting Of The Dallas-Area Rivals
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)