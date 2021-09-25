FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Tanner Mordecai added to his nation-leading total in touchdown passes with four more and SMU overcame his three interceptions in a 42-34 victory over TCU in the 100th meeting of the Dallas-Fort Worth rivals.
Ulysses Bentley IV ran for 153 yards and a touchdown and Danny Gray had 130 yards receiving, including a 68-yard catch-and-run for a score during a torrid start for both teams.
After last year's Iron Skillet game was called off because of COVID-19 issues in TCU's program, the Mustangs earned consecutive victories over the Horned Frogs for the first time since 1992-93.
TCU takes on the Texas Longhorns next Saturday at 11 a.m. while SMU is set to go against South Florida at 3 p.m.
