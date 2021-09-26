DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in a wheelchair, seriously injuring her.
It happened at 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the intersection of Brinker Rd. and Quail Creek Dr. Traffic investigators are looking for a white Toyota car. They are still in the process of determining the exact make and model. This suspect vehicle would have damage to a front corner and would be missing a hubcap. Investigators are also searching for the car’s driver, and any witnesses who may have seen the crash itself.
If you have any information regarding this crash or think you recognize a vehicle as the suspect vehicle, please call 940.349.8181 and reference case number 21101169.