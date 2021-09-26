Former West Mesquite High School Football Player Aaron Lowe Fatally Shot In Utah University of Utah defensive back and former West Mesquite High School football player Aaron Lowe was killed in a shooting in Salt Lake City.

'What More Would I Want?' Dallas Cowboys Trumpeter Freddy Jones On Entertaining Fans No one knows better about snatching an opportunity than Freddy Jones. "On any given Sunday when I play, a million plus people can be watching me. What more would I want?"