AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A very good weekend for a person in Paris, Texas who is newest Texas Lottery million dollar winner.
The winner claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Jackpot.
The ticket was purchased at the Kroger grocery store, located at 1310 Clarksville Street, in Paris.
The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.
The win is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the $1,000,000 Jackpot game, which offers more than $148.1 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.44.