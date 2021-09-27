ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An armed woman who was fired upon by an Allen Police officer during a disturbance call in a Wendy’s parking lot on Monday, Sept. 27, died.

A man is hospitalized.

Police said the incident began shortly before 2:30 p.m.at 301 Central Expressway South.

When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the disturbance but began looking around the area.

In the Wendy’s parking lot at 601 W. McDermott Dr (located one building to the east) officers saw a woman holding a rifle at her side and immediately heard several gunshots.

Officers rushed to the location as the woman still holding the rifle, began to run east, resulting in an officer firing at least one shot at her, the department explained in a news release.

When officers got to the parking lot, they found a man with gunshot wounds laying between two vehicles, and the woman collapsed several feet away.

Officers administered first aid to both people, and they were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The woman died and the man was rushed into surgery.

“The Allen Police Department has asked The Texas Rangers to assist with this investigation, due to an officer firing his weapon,” Allen Police said in the news release. “We ask for the community’s cooperation and patience while this investigation takes place.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information regarding it to contact the Allen Police Department at 214.509.4200