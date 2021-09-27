NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Cleanup is almost complete in a Lake Worth neighborhood where more than a week ago a military jet crashed into homes.

The jet, from Corpus Christi, was taking part in a training exercise when it crashed just off of Tejas Trail. Officials with the U.S. Navy say soil removed from a backyard in the area will be tested at a lab. Clean soil will be brought in by the end of this week to replace it.

Last Sunday, two pilots ejected from the cockpit of the Navy T-45C Goshawk just before it crashed.

The instructor was taken to the hospital where he was treated and has since been released. The student pilot is still recovering from burns he suffered when his parachute got tangled in power lines.

Officials said damage to the homes was considered minor.

