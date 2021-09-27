LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Cleanup is almost complete in a Lake Worth neighborhood where more than a week ago a military jet crashed into homes.
The jet, from Corpus Christi, was taking part in a training exercise when it crashed just off of Tejas Trail. Officials with the U.S. Navy say soil removed from a backyard in the area will be tested at a lab. Clean soil will be brought in by the end of this week to replace it.READ MORE: Cargo Traffic To Resume At Texas Border Crossing Where Migrants Made Camp
Last Sunday, two pilots ejected from the cockpit of the Navy T-45C Goshawk just before it crashed.READ MORE: Former West Mesquite High School Football Player Aaron Lowe Fatally Shot In Utah
The instructor was taken to the hospital where he was treated and has since been released. The student pilot is still recovering from burns he suffered when his parachute got tangled in power lines.MORE NEWS: 'What More Would I Want?' Dallas Cowboys Trumpeter Freddie Jones On Entertaining Fans
Officials said damage to the homes was considered minor.