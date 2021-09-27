DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year-old girl and two women in their 20s with underlying health conditions are three of 17 people who died most recently in Dallas County from COVID-19. The child was from Mesquite, as was one of the 20-year olds and the other woman was from Dallas.

A total of 4,604 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to the coronavirus, according to health officials.

Here are the other 14 people who died as listed in the most recent report:

– A woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Cedar Hill. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 40’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Desoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He expired in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions.

