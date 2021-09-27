DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two suitcases packed with 42 pounds of marijuana never made it their destination thanks to Dallas police K-9 Ballentine, who sniffed out the drugs on Sept. 25.
Ballentine positively alerted a narcotic odor emitting from the baggage at Dallas Love Field Airport. Then, through the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the suitcases arrived in Dallas from San Jose, California, and were destined to New Orleans, Louisiana. Due to Ballentine’s training, in detecting all types of narcotics, a search warrant was obtained by the Love Field Interdiction Squad and the drugs were confiscated.