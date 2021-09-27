NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas Love Field Airport, Drugs, K9, marijuana

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two suitcases packed with 42 pounds of marijuana never made it their destination thanks to Dallas police K-9 Ballentine, who sniffed out the drugs on Sept. 25.

K-9 Ballentine with her latest bust. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Ballentine positively alerted a narcotic odor emitting from the baggage at Dallas Love Field Airport. Then, through the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the suitcases arrived in Dallas from San Jose, California, and were destined to New Orleans, Louisiana. Due to Ballentine’s training, in detecting all types of narcotics, a search warrant was obtained by the Love Field Interdiction Squad and the drugs were confiscated.

