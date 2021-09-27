DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 22-year-old man who died from multiple gunshot wounds in his own apartment Sunday night, Sept. 26.
The suspect has not yet been identified and is still at large.
Police said shortly after 9:00 p.m., officers responded to several reports of gunshots at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of N. Ruddell Street.
That’s when they found the victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Denton Fire Department after life-saving measures were attempted.
Police have not yet identified the victim.
Denton Police said Monday, investigators are actively speaking to witnesses and “encourage anyone with information on this case to please come forward.”
The lead investigator on this case, Detective Gay, can be reached directly at 940-349-7793.