McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Summer is officially over, but things are still hot in Texas. But with conditions not exactly desert-like it was surprising when some drivers in Collin County saw a humpbacked mammal on the side of the road.
You really never know what friends you'll meet on the side of the road! 👀
Ofc. Williams and K9 Jedi were there to help out when this driver had a blow out on their camel trailer. Jedi was not intimidated! pic.twitter.com/0nZHHM462d
— McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) September 27, 2021
It was during rush hour when a driver pulling an animal trailer had a blowout. With no air circulating, the camel inside — hump and all — was let out of the trailer.
On their Twitter account, McKinney police posted, “You really never know what friends you’ll meet on the side of the road!”
An officer and his K-9 partner both seemed intrigued with the animal that stood taller than the SUV pulling the trailer.
No word on where the camel had traveled from or where it was headed.