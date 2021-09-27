NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
By CBSDFW.com Staff
McKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Summer is officially over, but things are still hot in Texas. But with conditions not exactly desert-like it was surprising when some drivers in Collin County saw a humpbacked mammal on the side of the road.

It was during rush hour when a driver pulling an animal trailer had a blowout. With no air circulating, the camel inside — hump and all — was let out of the trailer.

On their Twitter account, McKinney police posted, “You really never know what friends you’ll meet on the side of the road!”

An officer and his K-9 partner both seemed intrigued with the animal that stood taller than the SUV pulling the trailer.

No word on where the camel had traveled from or where it was headed.

