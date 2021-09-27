MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Animal control officers in Mesquite rescued 111 dogs from deplorable conditions in a home on Sept. 27.
An animal rescue group, Mesquite Animal Pawtners shared their appreciation on their Facebook page, saying:
We appreciate the shelter for their efforts today, the networkers who were able to get the word out, and the rescues who made themselves available to show up today. Shelter staff was calm, cool, and on fire. Every animal was saved!!! Yes… you read that right!!! Every dog from that house was saved today. Thank you rescues!!!!"
The Mesquite animal shelter closed to take care of the unexpected amount of new clients. None of the dogs taken were in adoptable condition either. All of them required medical attention.