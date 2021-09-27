MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-seven-year veteran of the department and former Assistant Police Chief David Gill is Mequite’s new chief.

“David Gill has proven himself as a great leader in the department and is highly respected by the officers and civilian staff. His experience with the department will be a tremendous benefit to the city as the department continues to meet the challenges of our growing community,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley.

Chief Gill has served in all areas of the department both as a supervisor and as an officer. He has earned 34 department honors including three Life Saving Awards and two Certificates of Merit.

Gill was hired as a police officer in January 1994. During his career, he has served 13 years in command level positions including leadership of the department’s Tactical Division and service as a Field Training Officer. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Midwestern State University, and is a member of the Texas Tech University System, graduating as a Distinguished Honors Graduate for the Criminal Justice College. In December 2021, he will complete his Master of Science in Law Enforcement Management and Leadership from Sam Houston State University. Gill is active in community activities, serving as a Deacon in his church and graduating from the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Leadership Mesquite program.

“I am truly humbled to be selected as the Chief of Police for the City of Mesquite,” said Gill. “I am excited for the opportunity to continue to serve this community in my new role. I want to thank the community, City leadership, and employees for their confidence in me and support for the last 27 years, but especially through the selection process. The Mesquite Police Department is staffed by the finest employees I have ever worked with, and to be selected to lead them in service to our community is an incredible honor. I look forward to working with the community to solve problems and ensure Mesquite remains a great place to live, play, and work.”

Gill has been serving as Assistant Police Chief to Interim Police Chief David Faaborg since March 2021 when Charles Cato resigned. Faaborg will return to his role as Assistant Police Chief. Gill is scheduled to officially be sworn in as Police Chief on October 18 during a special ceremony at the City Council meeting at 7 p.m.