WICHITA FALLS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Wichita Falls mother admitted making her 16-year-old take Xanax pills so the woman could pass off the teen’s urine as her own, according to KFDX/KJTL TV. The pills would hide the mother’s marijuana use, so that she could still receive a prescription for Xanax.

Rachel Humphrey allegedly admitted to a CPS caseworker that she smokes marijuana and that on September 7 she did tell her daughter to take a Xanax pill and on September 9 she texted her to take two more later. The girl told the caseworker her mother takes Xanax for her bipolar diagnosis but smokes marijuana recreationally, and her doctor would not prescribe more Xanax if marijuana shows up in her urine tests. She said her mother had her take Xanax pills then pee in a cup, so Humphrey could use it for her urine samples. She said she had done this three times in the past.

Humphrey is charged with the delivery of a controlled substance to a child. A district attorney’s investigator filed the charge after receiving information from a Texas Ranger and an investigative report completed by a CPS caseworker.

Humphrey said she was going to submit her daughter’s urine as her own at the doctor’s office because the doctor told her if she tested positive for marijuana again, he would not fill her prescriptions. In When asked about her daughter’s claim she had made her do this in the past, the investigator said Humphrey denied giving her Xanax other times but did admit other incidents of having her urinate into a cup for her drug tests.

She is now released on a $20,000 bond.