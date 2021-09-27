TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – For a second time, the Texas Supreme Court has denied a request from the city of Fort Worth to review lower court decisions over the city’s firing of former police chief Joel Fitzgerald.
The denial puts the case back in the trial court in Dallas for a trial, possibly later this year.READ MORE: Child Dies Of Rare Infection Likely Linked To Arlington Splash Pad
Fitzgerald sued the city over his firing in May 2019, saying it was due to him being a whistleblower over the city’s failure to follow cyber security policy related to a federal criminal information system.READ MORE: DEA Alert: Sharp Increase In Fake Prescription Pills Containing Fentanyl And Meth
Now a police chief in Iowa, he has continued to push for reinstatement in Fort Worth, which is now on its second chief since Fitzgerald was fired.MORE NEWS: Arlington ISD Schools On Lockdown After Shots Fired In The Area
In a press release about the Supreme Court decision Monday, Fitzgerald’s attorney Stephen Kennedy wrote that the case is “referendum on those who believe that black men and women do not possess the same leadership skills as white Americans.”