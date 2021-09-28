DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When the Cowboys win big like they did last night, itâ€™s good for more than their record. It also has an impact on the North Texas economy. And there’s nothing like a win to prompt a shopping spree.

“My wife bought a hat, my sister-in-law bought a hat, and my wife bought some pom-poms which I truly believe is going to be for our granddaughter,” said Cowboys fan Nishman Huffman.

“Trying to go in the Pro Shop and the Nike Shop. I didn’t know there was a Nike shop especially for Cowboys, so I definitely came to go in there for shopping,” said Cowboys fan Michelle Huffman.

Cowboys fans, many visiting North Texas for yesterday’s game, filled the shops at The Star and stopped for a bite to eat, racking up charges along the way.

“Including tickets and parking and everything? About $3,000,” said Michelle Huffman.

And many had certain items in mind.

“A CeeDee Lamb jersey. I have just about every jersey, but we don’t have a CeeDee Lamb jersey. Oh, we’ve got to get a Parsons jersey, too,” said fan Tony Bracken.

And while experts said one game doesn’t equal an economic windfall, they said a full AT&T Stadium means something.

“As we see these teams start filling their stadiums again, it says to the businesses and the consumers in the Dallas Ft. Worth area that the economy is moving toward normality,” said Richard Alm, the writer-in-residence at SMU Cox School’s Bridwell Institute for Economic Freedom.