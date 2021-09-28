DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Investigators with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify and locate the driver who ran into a marked vehicle, just as two deputies were getting inside.
The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. on September 28 The two deputies were on a traffic stop on westbound Interstate-20, just east of Mountain Creek Parkway, when their squad car was struck by the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup.
Officials say the deputies were halfway in their vehicle when it was struck.
After hitting the squad car the driver of the pickup continued on and and hit another vehicle as it fled. The last known direction of the truck was westbound on I-20, headed towards Grand Prairie.
Dallas Fire and Rescue transported both the deputies and the driver of the second vehicle hit to a local hospital. All three are said to be stable.
Now detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the hit and run driver. The truck involved was a red, extended cab Ford F-150 — possibly a late 1990s or early 2000 model. The truck will have damage to the right-side front and rear, with black paint possibly transferred from the vehicles it ran into.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver is asked to call the Dallas Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-589-2315.