ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thought he could improve while not playing after the season-ending ankle injury last year by appreciating the chance to watch from a different perspective.

Prescott, who then missed most of training camp this summer with a shoulder injury, believes he was right.

“Going back, the experience obviously has helped but just studying and preparing myself and then all the work that I’ve put in just to get back healthy, not only the leg but the shoulder and just this playbook,” Prescott said. “I feel like I’m playing the best I’ve ever played.”

Prescott had the third-best passer rating of his six-year career in his first home game since fracturing and dislocating his right ankle at AT&T Stadium last October.

The 143.3 mark came in a 41-21 victory over NFC East rival Philadelphia on Monday night.

The Cowboys (2-1) lead the division with the second of three consecutive home games coming Sunday against Carolina (3-0).

And they’re proving Prescott’s theory that the club is better off when he doesn’t have to throw more than 50 times for more than 400 yards.

After a 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay in the opener, Prescott had thrown for more than 400 yards in four consecutive full games going back to before the injury. The Cowboys were 1-3 in those games.

In victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and Eagles, Prescott has thrown for a total of 475 yards while the Cowboys have averaged 179 yards rushing after finishing with just 60 against the Buccaneers.

Two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott had a season-high 95 yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles.

“I think it starts with Dak and he’s been doing a great job with our tempo in the offense,” right guard Zack Martin said. “We’re moving in and out of the huddle quick. We may be feeling it a little bit, but we know the defense is really feeling the pressure.”

