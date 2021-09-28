DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is searching for someone who abandoned a tan and black German Shepherd-type puppy in the 3400 block of Bonnie View Road.
The puppy was left in front of a closed store in a wire crate on Sept. 15.
The Dallas Police Department is requesting any witnesses that have any further information on the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle to please contact Dallas Police Crime Stoppers at 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.