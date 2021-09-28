DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have released video of a person of interest in a shooting at an apartment complex on September 20. They’re hoping someone will recognize the individual and help them identify and locate the person.
It was just before 3:00 a.m. when police were called to the Flamingo Apartments, in the 3900 block of North Hall Street. When officers arrived they found Justin Wayne Thompson lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded but pronounced the 30-year-old dead at the scene.READ MORE: Southern Border Patrol Agents Reunite Missing 7-Year-Old Migrant With His Mother
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the person of interest seen in the video.READ MORE: Oklahoma Abortion Numbers Up As Texas Heartbeat Law Takes Affect
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or by sending an email to scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 170550-2021.MORE NEWS: Red Cross Hoping To Increase Blood Supply With Opening Of New North Texas Donation Centers
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.