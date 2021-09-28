AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Charles Lee Tillman, Jr., of Missouri City, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Bobby Joe Flores, Jr., of Duncanville, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Tillman’s arrest and capture and $5,000 for Flores.

Charles Lee Tillman, Jr., 34, is affiliated with the Crips gang. He’s been wanted since June 4, 2021, when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the May 30 homicide of a man in La Grange.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles also issued a warrant for violating his parole.

In 2011, Tillman was convicted of assault — family violence and sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2015, he was convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 14 years in a TDCJ prison.

Tillman was released on parole in December 2019.

In addition to the Texas Crime Stoppers reward of up to $7,500, Fayette County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $7,000 for information leading to Tillman’s arrest.

Tillman is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, back, abdomen, left hand, right leg, both shoulders and arms.

He has ties to Missouri City, Weimar and Smithville.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Bobby Joe Flores, Jr., 34, has been wanted since October 2019, when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Duncanville Police also issued a warrant in January 2020 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Flores was convicted of child molesting/intercourse involving a 1-year-old girl in 2008 in Indiana and was sentenced to two years in a facility in the Indiana Department of Correction.

In 2010, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Indiana and sentenced to 18 months in prison. In addition, his previous sentence was increased to six years. In 2014, Flores moved to Texas with his parole transferred, and began registering as a sex offender in Duncanville.

Flores is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, both arms and left wrist and scars on his left arm and wrist.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name, the DPS said in a news release.