DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver who hit two deputies with his red Ford pickup during a traffic stop on Sept. 28.
It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on WB I-20. The truck, described as a late 90s model or early 2000s extended cab also stuck another car. It then fled the location. The truck will likely have damage to right and rear right side. It will also have possible black paint transfer from the vehicles it struck.
The two deputies were transported in stable condition along with two other people to local hospital, according to Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Detective Raul Reyna.