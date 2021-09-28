FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court approved an Outdoor Burning Ban for Tarrant County on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
As of Tuesday, “all outdoor burning in Tarrant County is PROHIBITED,” the Tarrant County Fire Marshal said in a news release.
The Outdoor Burning Ban will be in place for the next 90 days as unincorporated areas of Tarrant County have been determined to be under drought conditions by the Texas Forest Service.
“These conditions have prompted the Tarrant County Fire Marshal to request the Ban on Outdoor Burning in an effort to protect lives and properties of the residents in Tarrant County,” the county said.
A violation of the Court Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning is a class C Misdemeanor and punishable of a fine up to $500.00.
For information on outdoor cooking and outdoor welding guidelines, click here and scroll down to the Outdoor Burning icon.
“We urge all residents of Tarrant County to help us during this time. For our residents in the rural areas, we suggest that you make sure that you keep an area of approximately 30 feet mowed around your home and outbuildings to prevent a fire from reaching your structures,” said Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois.