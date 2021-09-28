DKMS: Walt Tallant Who Was Suffering From A Rare Blood Cancer Needed A LifelineWhat do you say to a man who saved your life? Walt Tallant who was suffering from a rare blood cancer needed a lifeline. And that came in the form of Ron Smith. They met for the first time ever recently. Watch their emotional reunion here.

34 minutes ago

Child Fights For Life Against Acute Myeloid Leukemia With Help From DKMSIt was a race against time for 9-month-old Kenza Durani. She was diagnosed with Acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer. But when treatment after treatment failed, the only hope they had was a bone marrow transplant. But that too came with hurdles.

41 minutes ago

Man Charged In Burning, Dismembered Bodies Case, Jason Thornburg Admits He Killed Another The man accused in the deaths of three people found in a burning dumpster last week, Jason Thornburg is behind bars. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago