DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a North Texas drug organization that included a Plano Police officer, an exotic dancer and a Park Cities mother of 10 children.

The kingpin of the drug ring and others got their sentences recently in federal court.

But it took the courage of one young woman to help authorities bring it all down who spoke exclusively to CBS 11 News.

Lauren Barros says her boyfriend Ryan Pearson bravely fought his addiction for five years before a relapse in December 2018 sent him on a search for Xanax from his apartment in Allen.

“He was playing online video games and had his mic on, and that’s how I found out what was going on,” says Barros.

Barros was away from the apartment when she heard the 29-year-old was discovered dead inside from a drug overdose.

“That’s when my world collapsed,” she says

But Barros found the strength to search Ryan’s phone for answers and noticed messages between him and his dealer Ben Westin.

“I saw that the officers did not take his phone, wallet or keys,” says Barros. “I went to the police officers at the Fairview Police Department, handed them the phone and showed them everything.”

Soon, federal authorities and Dallas narcotics officers traced the drugs back to Gary Collin Bussell.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison last week after a task force raided his Highland Park condo in 2019.

They also arrested 10 other people who worked for him.

They included Gina Corwin, a Park Cities mother of 10, sentenced to 30 months, Lisa Young, a stripper sentenced to three years, and Frank Dockery, who was a Plano Police SWAT officer at the time, and now serving 18 years.

“I can’t believe they were so many people involved,” says Barros. “I’m worried that if it wasn’t for me stepping up that others would’ve passed away just like Ryan.”

The Xanax Ryan thought he was taking and overdosed on was counterfeit and actually laced with fentanyl which the CDC recently warned is creeping into the ingredients of other drugs, resulting in a 30% surge in overdose deaths last year.

Lauren Barros says her boyfriend, who wanted to be a vet tech, was struggling with depression and didn’t deserve what happened.

“He loved everybody, he really loved his family, there will never be another Ryan.”