DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in Dallas Police custody following a car chase, a crash, then a foot chase when the suspect took off during a felony traffic stop Wednesday evening, Sept. 29.
After crashing into another vehicle near I-20 and Bonnie View, the suspect took off running and went inside Lineage Logistics at 7750 Dynasty Drive in Southern Dallas.
That’s where police took him into custody.
Dallas Fire-Rescue was called out to check the man out in the car that was hit, but he was out and talking to officers minutes after the crash.
More to come.
WATCH CHASE VIDEO HERE