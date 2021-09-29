DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department said the Aubrey Police Department arrested Denton Police Officer Daniel Neighbors for assaulting and injuring a family member and interference with an emergency request for assistance.
“The Denton Police Department is not involved in the criminal investigation and is cooperating with Aubrey PD,” Denton Police said in a brief news release.
Officer Neighbors was put on administrative leave pending an outcome from the criminal case and the concurrent administrative case, per department policy.
He has been with the Denton Police Department for nine years and has been a patrol officer the entire time, the department said.
No other details about the incident have been released as of yet, including when or where it happened.