AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) â€” The chief strategist for George W. Bushâ€™s presidential reelection has changed parties and launched a campaign running against Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
Matthew Dowd announced September 29 that he will run as a Democrat for the office of Lt. Gov. in next year's midterm election.
In a video announcing his campaign, Dowd said Republicans have failed the state and called Patrick a "cruel and craven" politician whoÂ puts his political ambitions over the needs of everyday Texans.
“We need more officials who tell the truth, who believe in public services, in common sense with common decency for the common good. … We need to expect more from our politicians,â€ he said in the ad. â€œDan Patrick believes in none of those and that is why I am running.”
Dowd also claims Patrick failed to lead on fixing the power grid after millions of Texans lost power during winter storms in February and has refused to take action to address the cost of health care in the state.
Dowd worked for former U.S. Rep. J.J. â€œJakeâ€ Pickle and U.S. Senator Lloyd Bentson, both Democrats, before joining the staff of Bob Bullock — the last Democrat elected as lieutenant governor in Texas.