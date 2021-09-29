FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) â€” They say participation is strictly voluntary, but the Fort Worth Independent School District is offering a one-time $500 incentive to employees who get fully vaccinated against COVID.
Administrators say the money is an 'effort to provide safe and healthy environments for students, staff and visitors'.
FWISD employees who voluntarily provide proof by November 15, 2021, affirming their vaccination status, will receive a $500 stipend this December. All full-time, part-time and substitute employees are eligible.
The FWISD Board of Education trustees approved a resolution supporting the initiative at a meeting on September 28.
In a statement the school district said –
“This incentive not only promotes the health and safety of students, staff and visitors, but also promotes the District data-gathering practices and enhances its ability to contact trace as a means of maintaining health and safe environments.”
The following eligibility requirements apply for employees:
- Full-time employees and 180-day substitutes must have worked for and been compensated by the District since September 1, 2021 and must not have voluntarily or involuntarily parted ways with the District as of November 30, 2021.
- Part-time employees must work at least 80 hours from September 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 to qualify and must not have voluntarily or involuntarily parted ways with the District as of November 30, 2021.
- Non-180-day substitutes employees must work at least 20 hours from September 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021 to qualify and must not have voluntarily or involuntarily parted ways with the District as of November 30, 2021.
District employees will be notified with additional participation details.
In August, FWISD board trustees approved another one-time stipend for eligible employees. Also, this December, stipends ranging from $500 to $1,000 will be disbursed to eligible full-time and part-time employees for what the district says is acknowledgement for their ‘work, courage and sacrifice throughout the pandemic.’