DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas skyline won’t be as bright for the next few weeks.
Beginning at 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. each day the lights on Reunion Tower, the Omni Hotel and other downtown businesses will dim their lights to 25-percent to protect birds during their migrating season.
Every spring and fall, nearly two billion birds travel through Texas at night. This massive passage of birds, one of the largest on the planet, occurs at night. Artificial bright lights cause birds to become disoriented and distracted and leads to them crashing into windows and buildings.
According to "Lights Out Texas," approximately one billion birds die in collisions with buildings in the U.S. annually.
Experts with the Texas Conservation Alliance say, colliding with building windows and walls is the second biggest cause of death for migratory birds.
The "Lights Out Nights" initiative in Dallas starts Monday, September 27, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 17.
Residents are also urged to turn out non-essential lights at night while the migrating birds pass through Texas.