WATAUGA AND NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The number of crashes at Rufe Snow Drive and Starnes Road has grown in recent years.

A review of 911 calls reveal reports of cars slamming into homes at the corner of the intersection and of people seriously injured.

â€œItâ€™s just maddening that nothingâ€™s being done about it,â€ said Kelly White, whose family has lived just several doors down from the corner for 30 years.

â€œWhen the neighborhood was first built, it was only two lanes of asphalt,â€ said White.

As the road, which separates the cities of Watauga and North Richland Hills, became bigger, so did the traffic problems.

â€œPeople are just so used to going so fast up and down the road they just take it for granted that itâ€™s a freeway, and itâ€™s not a freeway,â€ said White.

Police records from both cities show the number of crashes officers responded to tripled in the second half of the past decade.

Fed up, White started showing up at city council meetings and proposing improvements either city could make.

â€œIâ€™m requesting increased patrol of Rufe Snow north of Watauga Road, speed bumps along Starnes, coordination with Watauga,â€ he rattled off at a North Richland Hills council meeting this week.

In response to his efforts, Watauga has rebuilt one corner of the intersection to allow for wider turns. In October, police and public works are scheduled to present council with other possible solutions.

North Richland Hills, meanwhile, has ordered a study of the crash history, traffic flow, speed, and other factors at the intersection.

Both credit White for speaking up.

â€œRepetition â€“ sticking with it. Yea, thatâ€™s what it took,â€ he said.

His advice to others looking to make changes in their city?

â€œLearn the process so you can participate in the process.â€