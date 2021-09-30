DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Who is inspecting amusement park rides and carnival rides?

Who oversees the state fair rides and amusement park rides? The answer is often, “It depends.”

In many states the Department of Labor.

In some it’s the Department of Agriculture or the Fire Marshal.

And in Texas it’s the Department of Insurance.

“The amusement ride industry is self-regulated,” says safety analyst Ken Martin.

He says there are no standards on how these rides are inspected from state to state.

And that, he says isn’t the way it should work because some of these rides, especially the ones that travel for carnivals and state fair, are not inspected using a universal standard.

RIDE INSPECTIONS NATIONWIDE

The Consumer Product Safety Commission told the I-team that from 2017-2019, there was annual average of 34,700 injuries associated with rides and slides.

Since 2016— it is aware of 17 deaths associated with amusement attractions.

Martin says that there numbers are probably higher because the industry self-reports and CPSC does not track ride safety. There are also no federal requirements for inspections.

The Texas inspection system is one of the poorest in the nation Martin says.

He says the Texas Department of Insurance doesn’t have inspectors. It relies on the local police department to investigate an incident.

TDI says Texas law does not give it inspection authority.

When the I-Team asked questions about ride inspections and safety-

The agency says TDI doesn’t inspect rides. Amusement rides are inspected by the ride owner’s insurance company.

TEXAS LAW ON REPORTING INJURIES

In 2013 52-year-old Rosy Esparza died falling off the Texas giant at six flags in Arlington.

In 2015, court documents show Nora Gonzales violently hit the ground dying when the Scrambler broke at Traders village in Grand Prairie,

One year later, 10-year-old Caleb Schwab was killed on a water slide in Kansas. And earlier this month – 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos fell to her death on the Haunted Mine Drop in Colorado.

Four years ago- the I-team first reported that the department of insurance had repeatedly told the legislature in reports that is has “no efficient means of monitoring rides” and “no effective means for recourse when instances” occur.

So what does Texas law require?

It requires operators to report accidents and injuries.

To provide proof of a third party *private* inspection and to show proof of liability insurance. In a statement to the I-Team TDI states “that’s the extent of the law.”

Martin says that’s not enough. “Here’s the catch, they get an inspection by the company that is approved by the insurance company,” he says. “It’s a case of the fox guarding the henhouse.”

Click here for the Texas Department of Insurance’s frequently asked questions on amusement park rides.

STATE FAIR RIDES

Rusty Fitzgerald is the senior vice president of the State Fair of Texas.

Under his 20-year watch, there has not been one major incident at the state fair where people have been injured

“I go above and beyond what’s required to keep everybody as safe as possible,” says Fitzgerald.

He says he sends his crew to other states to inspect rides before they ever arrive to the State Fair.

He has a team which reinspects them again before the fair starts.

Ride inspector Joe Bixler looks at each ride from top to bottom.

Bixler says he checks everything from mechanics to electronics on each ride. From locks, chains and wear and tear of the cables to the entire machinery and the electronics.

Still safety expert says he doesn’t believe that’s enough because most of these rides travel around the country.

And, he says a consistent, standardize oversight and inspection is necessary for each state.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

In Texas, consumers can look for a sticker that indicated the ride is compliant with regulations in Texas.

That means that it has been inspected by an inspector chosen by the amusement park or carnival’s insurance company.

The sticker also means the ride carries a $1 million insurance policy.

Fitzgerald and Bixler says to keep their families safe, riders and their parents must:

1) follow the rules- check to see if the ride has a health, weight, or height requirement-

2) observe the rides – are the lights out? What does the paint job look like? Is it making funny noises? The outside can be an indicator of the inside.

3) observe the operator- is he or she paying attention? Are they on the phone? Are they alert?

4) use the safety equipment properly. Don’t loosen safety devices or tinker with the mechanism.

5) be your own inspector- look for an up-to-date permit and compliance notice.