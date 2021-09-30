DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was found shot several times in a Denton apartment on September 26, now the person police say is responsible is in custody.
Denton police arrested Tony Mason in connection to the murder that happened in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street. According to investigators, Mason confessed to shooting his roommate, Isaiah Dre'von Harpe, in the apartment they shared.
Late Wednesday evening, investigators arrested Mason in Fort Worth on an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and a firearm was found in his possession at the time of the arrest. The 38-year-old was transported back to the Denton Jail without incident.
During an interview police say Mason provided a full confession, saying he shot Harpe over and over after the two got into an argument. He also allegedly said that the firearm investigators recovered during his arrest was the firearm he used to kill his roommate.
Mason is charged with murder and remains in the Denton Jail.
Denton police said they are ‘grateful’ to all the witnesses and members of the public who came forward and provided tips in the case.