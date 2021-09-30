PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano fire captain has completed his 24 hour suspension, after he admitted to asking a paramedic for help getting his unvaccinated wife a vaccine card.

According to Plano Fire Rescue records, Captain Richie Floyd was planning to visit New York City with his wife this October. They’d already booked a room, flights, and Broadway tickets, when the city’s mayor announced proof of vaccination would be required for any indoor dining or entertainment.

Floyd explained in a statement his wife had contracted COVID the previous December, recovered, and was now choosing not to receive a vaccine, which left their plans in peril.

But, firefighters are often also paramedics, who can, and sometimes do, administer COVID vaccines.

Plano Fire Rescue records show Floyd approached one of the city’s firefighter/paramedics, whom he outranks.

In an e-mail, Floyd confessed “I chose to ask (him) if he would be able to help me get a CDC vaccine card and to possibly document lot numbers on the card.”

Captain Floyd said the firefighter “at no time seemed hesitant or reluctant.”

After getting the request, though, records show he notified his own captain, who reported Floyd to the department’s administration.

Asked to explain, Captain Floyd shared his account of what had occurred in an e-mail.

“If at any time after our conversation he began feeling uncomfortable he should have contacted me and informed me. (He) has my phone number and could have easily called or sent a text, but he did not,” wrote Floyd.

The US Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General has warned selling blank vaccine cards is illegal and attorney generals in at least 46 states have made efforts to crack down on the problem of vaccine card fraud.

Following an internal review, Plano’s Fire Chief suspended Floyd for 24 hours.

In a letter briefing city council on the matter, he quote Floyd as saying, “I apologize for my lack of consciousness and lapse of judgement in this matter, for putting a brother in a situation I should never have put him, for acting in haste, for my lack of moral character, for brining a stain upon the PFR officer corps and our department. I ask all involved to forgive me for all I have done concerning this matter and the extra work I have created.

Asked for comment, Plano Fire Rescue responded, “Plano Fire Rescue administrators carried out appropriate discipline in this matter in accordance with Chapter 143 of the Texas Local Government Code. We now consider the incident closed.”