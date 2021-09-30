BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Halfway through the week and Justin Tucker’s kick, is still the buzz of Baltimore and dedicated fans are making the memory permanent.

“When we woke up, there’s like 15,000 notifications on my phone and I was like uh oh, here it comes,” said Nick Collison.

We imagine that’s what Detroit Lions fans were thinking Sunday when Justin Tucker’s 66-yard field goal helped the Ravens bring home a win.

Now there are Raven’s fans and there’s Nick Collison.

“My house turns purple on Sundays. I got the floodlights outside. The whole neighborhood knows who we are,” Collison told WJZ.

STILL TO COME: I talk to the viral @Ravens fan who got that infamous #JustinTucker tattoo –wait till you hear who did it for him. He say he's saving room for the Lamar-di. p.s.– this is his 2nd. He got one after the Chiefs win. His story is just ahead on @wjz pic.twitter.com/SWPMa2HYSK — Nicole Baker #NicAtNite (@NicoleBakerTV) September 29, 2021

Active duty military service has packed away the Harford County native to several different states. But you know the saying about distance and a fonder heart.

“My my dad and my whole family have raised me into a ravens fan, you know, go into the game since a little kid, but no matter where I go, the Ravens are there, you know,” Collison said.

And that Tucker tat is not his first.

“Right before the Chiefs game, I told my wife that if they did win, I would get it tattooed on me,” he said.

He won’t stop unless the Ravens do.

“We just got to keep winning for him,” said Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB.

"We gotta keep winning for him!"@Lj_era8 on the fan getting tattoos for each Ravens win: pic.twitter.com/Iijqlh9BrS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 29, 2021

” He posted on his Instagram story to retweeted on Twitter, but now he’s talking about it in the press conferences that that was so cool to see,” Collison said.

Collison is hoping that his tat for wins strategy contracts a Super Bowl ring. And yes, he’s saving room for the biggest strokes of all, that Lombardi tattoo.