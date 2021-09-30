HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 17-year-old boy accused of stabbing his twin sister to death in west Harris County claims he was sleeping as he stabbed his sister to death, KTRK-TV in Houston reports.

Benjamin Elliott is charged with murder after he was found by deputies early Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, in a bedroom of their home performing CPR on his sister, Meghan Elliott, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Meghan Elliott had several stab wounds to her neck, Gonzalez said.

Benjamin Elliott claims he woke up between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. and was in his sister’s bedroom with a knife in her neck and realized he wasn’t dreaming.

He removed the knife and sat it beside her before calling 911, according to claims made in court.

The 911 operator instructed Benjamin to perform CPR, which he was in the process of doing when deputies arrived at the home, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

Moments after the initial call, the twins’ parents woke up and could be heard screaming, according to court records.

Bond was set at $100,000 on the murder charge against Benjamin.

In court Thursday morning, attorneys said Benjamin has never suffered from any sleep disorders and had not taken any drugs or alcohol.

He remained in custody Thursday morning at the Harris County Jail.