ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are investigating the murder of a 21-year-old man dressed as a woman found inside a car Thursday night at an apartment complex.
Police got the call just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Stonetrail Circle near North Collins Street after a resident found someone not moving inside a parked car.
When officers arrived, the found the man had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identifies him as Kier Laprice Solomon of Dallas.
Police are working to determine whether the victim was transgender but don’t have those details yet.
Detectives are going through the neighborhood trying to find anyone who may have seen what happened and to check on surveillance video.