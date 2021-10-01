ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are investigating the murder of a 21-year-old transgender woman found inside a car Thursday night at an apartment complex.
Police got the call just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Stonetrail Circle near North Collins Street after a resident found someone not moving inside a parked car.
When officers arrived, the found the woman had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital but died.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identifies her as Kier Laprice Solomon of Dallas.
Detectives are going through the neighborhood trying to find anyone who may have seen what happened and to check on surveillance video.