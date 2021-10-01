LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Cleanup has now finished in a Lake Worth neighborhood where more than a week ago a military jet crashed into homes.
The jet, from Naval Air Station Kingsville, was taking part in a training exercise on September 19 when it crashed just off of Tejas Trail.
A team from the Navy's on-scene coordination group removed soil from a backyard in the area which is being tested at a lab. Clean soil was brought in to replace it.
Two pilots ejected from the cockpit of the Navy T-45C Goshawk just before it crashed.
The instructor was taken to the hospital where he was treated and has since been released. The student pilot is still recovering from burns he suffered when his parachute got tangled in power lines.
Officials said damage to the homes was considered minor.