DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting on LBJ Freeway in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say.
At approximately 2:29 a.m. Oct. 2, officers responded to a crash in the 10800 block of LBJ Freeway. Police said when officers arrived, they found a male had been shot inside the vehicle — causing him to crash.
The victim — who has not yet been identified — was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
A short time later, police say a Latin male showed up with gunshot wounds to the hospital. Officers said they determined the individual was with the victim and was transported to the hospital by a passerby.
No suspects are in custody at this time and the motive is currently under investigation.
Dallas police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.
