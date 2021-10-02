DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 27-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a Far North Dallas residence Saturday morning, police said.
At approximately 9:19 a.m. Oct. 2, police responded to a call in the 5600 block of Spring Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found Ladwight Tremell Mitchell shot multiple times inside his residence.READ MORE: 3 Valets Struck, Killed By Vehicle Fleeing From Texas Police
Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene, police said.READ MORE: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Molotov Cocktail Attack On Austin Dems' HQ
Police say the motive and circumstance surrounding Mitchell’s murder are under investigation.MORE NEWS: Families Affected By Dallas Gas Explosion Receive Helping Hand From Community
Anyone with information regarding this case are asked to contact Detective Derick Chaney at 214-283-4304 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.