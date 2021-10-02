CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS, Texas

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 27-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a Far North Dallas residence Saturday morning, police said.

At approximately 9:19 a.m. Oct. 2, police responded to a call in the 5600 block of Spring Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found Ladwight Tremell Mitchell shot multiple times inside his residence.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene, police said.

Police say the motive and circumstance surrounding Mitchell’s murder are under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case are asked to contact Detective Derick Chaney at 214-283-4304 or derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.

