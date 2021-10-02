CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing into a ditch Oct. 1.

Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said a patrol sergeant saw the vehicle driving in circles in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop it as the driver sped away.

Bashir said the driver then struck the three valets and crashed into a ditch.

The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither have been identified at this time.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the driver would be tested for intoxication.

