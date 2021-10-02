HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing into a ditch Oct. 1.
Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said a patrol sergeant saw the vehicle driving in circles in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop it as the driver sped away.
Assistant Chief @BashirHPD Media Briefing on Multiple Fatality Crash at 6000 Fairdale https://t.co/b867nYLVIw
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 2, 2021
Bashir said the driver then struck the three valets and crashed into a ditch.
The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither have been identified at this time.
Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said the driver would be tested for intoxication.
