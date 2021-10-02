AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Investigators in Texas have arrested a man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in Austin Wednesday.
The attack was caught on surveillance video.
Thirty-year-old Ryan Faircloth was booked Friday at the Travis County Jail, where he currently remains.
Federal court records show he is charged with arson and attempted arson.
Investigators received a tip leading to Faircloth’s social media. Information found online and other evidence led arson investigators and the FBI to make the arrest.
Video showed the suspect was wearing an American flag bandana at the time of the attack. Officials say he also left a letter that included the threat, "Consider this a 'light' warning."
