DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Families devastated by Wednesday’s tragic and bizarre explosion at an Oak Cliff apartment complex collected free food and water at Mount Tabor Baptist Church Saturday.

All 1,100 cases were given away in just a couple hours. Pastor Braden Walker was one of the volunteers.

“You can imagine they’re confused. They don’t know the next steps of where they will go, so hopefully we can be of assistance,” Walker said.

Hundreds of people are left without a home and will remain in hotels for the time being. Fay Robertson says she knows people that are displaced and came by to bring them to food.

“Whoever I can give something to, I just give it to them,” Robertson said. “We’re going to keep praying for everybody because it could have been us.”

Approximately 28 people lived in the building involved in the explosion. Two nearby buildings were damaged, and residents aren’t able to stay in the rest of the complex while investigators search for a cause.

Pastor Walker says his church will continue to help in any way they can.

“Starting Monday, between 9-5, our doors will be open to receive donations from anybody who would love to drop off clothes and shoes for adults and children, as well as diapers,” Walker said.

Residents are allowed to return to their apartments to retrieve belongings, but some buildings may require an escort.