FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Bijan Robinson ran for a career-high 216 yards with two go-ahead touchdowns and Texas beat TCU 32-27.
Robinson carried 35 times. Casey Thompson improved to 3-0 as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns. Cameron Dicker kicked a career-high four field goals for the Longhorns.
Texas improved to 4-1 with its third win in a row.
Zach Evans ran for 113 yards and a touchdown for TCU.
The Horned Frogs had three lost fumbles and are 2-2 after consecutive home losses.
The Longhorns will take on the Oklahoma Sooners next Saturday at 11 a.m.
