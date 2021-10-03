NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The bar has been set high at the Maryland household.

Russell was a defensive standout on the Dallas Cowboys team that won three Super Bowls in the 90’s. His son, RJ, is the ultimate playmaker for a Southlake Carroll team that’s undefeated.

“Growing up they make us play both sides of the ball…. but I like scoring touchdowns,” RJ explained.

Russell says, “It’s the thing I always could envision myself doing, but never could do”.

What Russell has done is give life lessons to the same kid who had a helmet in his bassinet… the same kid committed to play next season at Boston College.

Russell’s advice to RJ was simple — “Don’t be satisfied thinking you’ve done enough. Do more”.

This leads to another next piece of advice, RJ says his dad always tells him to finish strong.

The Cowboys dynasty is a distant memory, happening years before RJ was even thought of, but the teenager says it’s nice to have a father who has been there and done that.

“A lot of people talk about my dad sometimes. It’s pretty cool, makes me feel pretty good,” RJ said.

“I can say all I want about 30 years ago,” Russell said. “I have to take myself out of it and see what’s best for him.”

Just like his dad, RJ would love it if the NFL is part of his future. But he’ll never be judged merely by the game of football. “I feel comfortable with whatever I do,” he said.

Russell made everything very clear. “No matter what he does, I want him to do his best at it and I’ll be satisfied,” he said.

This father-son relationship is rooted in one premise. According to Russell “its two words….unconditional love”.