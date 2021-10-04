FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — There are little North Texans who will be too sick to go trick-or-treating door-to-door this year, but MedStar is looking to help a few.
MedStar Mobile Healthcare is again accepting nominations for children to get a chance to have an ambulance escort them out for a night of Halloween fun.
The MedStar program is designed for kids who might not normally be able to go trick or treating due to medical restrictions and for the 8th year will take one or two children out for Halloween in a very special neighborhood.
The child will be picked up at home and taken to a specially selected neighborhood — in a fully decorated MedStar ambulance. The child and their family will be escorted on a stretcher, with full medical support, until their goody bag is full.
To nominate a child for this event, contact Matt Zavadsky by email at MZavadsky@medstar911.org or by phone at 817-991-4487.
The nomination deadline is Monday, October 18.
Participation guidelines include:
- Available date of event on October 30, between 6p and 9p
- Child and parents should live, or be temporarily residing in the MedStar service area
- Children in a hospital, or other medical facility are eligible. MedStar will coordinate with the facility to determine feasibility
- Child should be between 5 and 15 years old
- Child and parents should be willing to share their experience with media partners and sign a media release
- MedStar shall make the final determination of clinical appropriateness for participation
Full COVID precautions will be used during the event.