DES MOINES, Iowa (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s the biggest lottery prize in months, and it’s still growing. The Powerball jackpot continued its climb after no ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday night.

The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday, October 4 has grown to some $670 million.

Saturday night’s numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball was 1.

The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed thanks to 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn’t been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday’s grand prize of $635 million would have been the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.

Since August 23, Powerball drawings have been held three times a week to increase interest and grow prizes more quickly. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and the sales time cut off in Texas is 9:00 p.m. — about an hour and 15 minutes before the actual drawing.

One thing that hasn’t changed are the long odds of winning the jackpot — one in 292.2 million.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Most winners prefer the cash option, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $474.8 million before taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands and tickets cost $2 (without multiplier options).

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)