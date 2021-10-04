PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Town of Prosper announced Monday it lost a beloved member of the Prosper family.
Parks and Recreation Director Dudley Raymond passed away Friday morning, Oct. 1 “following complications related to a battle with COVID-19,” the town said in a news release.
Dudley joined the Town of Prosper in 2016 where he made an impact on many lives, the town said.
“Through his leadership, the Town has been able to build and develop an outstanding Parks and Recreation program. Dudley’s passion for his work, his sense of humor and his love for his family, friends and community will be greatly missed. This is a very sad loss for the Town of Prosper family and our community,” the town said in the news release.
Raymond’s Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at First Celina Baptist Church at 841 N. Preston Rd. in Celina.
A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m.
Prosper’s Parks and Recreation Department will be closed on Tuesday to allow for staff to attend the service.