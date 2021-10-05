TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Accused hit-and run driver Jose Chicas was charged on Oct. 5 with one count of Accident Involving Injury, which is a felony.
Chicas turned himself in at the Tarrant County Jail for a hit-and-run from September 23 along River Bluffs Drive. It happened at around 7:50 p.m. that Thursday. Witnesses told officers the driver of a red pickup (believed to be Chicas) struck the boy, who was riding a scooter near his driveway. He then left the scene as neighbors tried to speak with him. The driver did not call 911 to report the incident and allegedly did not attempt to help the boy.
The child was taken to the hospital where he’s recovering.
Initially he wasn't charged. But after consultation with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for the 45-year-old in connection to this case.
His bond was set at $10,000.
