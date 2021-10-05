DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a man who committed two armed robberies within 20 minutes of each other.
Police said on September 23, 2021, at around 5:45 a.m., the suspect entered the Fuel City located at 10025 Harry Hines Boulevard, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. This was after he had already committed an individual robbery at 1922 Anson Road. The suspect vehicle has a large sticker in the lower right corner of the rear back windshield.
Please contact Detective C. Shaklee, #10230 at 214-671-3660, cody.shaklee@dallascityhall.com or if you would like to remain anonymous please call 214-373-8477.